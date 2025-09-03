Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsathletics

Men’s relay team falls behind after promising highs

The successful quartet was never retained after the Paris 2024 disappointment, when it missed out on the final berth by a spot.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 10:16 IST
Sports NewsAthleticsRelay

Follow us on :

Follow Us