Australia manage 155/6 against India in women's T20 tri-series final

India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 19 runs in the last over to let Australia off the hook and post a challenging 155 for six in the final of the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series here on Wednesday.

Opener Beth Mooney top-scored for the hosts with an aggressive 71 off 54 balls, hitting nine boundaries at the Junction Oval.

At the end of the penultimate 19th over, Australia were finding it difficult to free their arms at 136 for five.

However, Mooney and Rachael Haynes (18 off 7 balls) hit out in the last six balls to prop up Australia, ruining left-arm spinner Gayakwad's day.

Opting to bat, Australia were dealt an early blow when Alyssa Healy (4) was dismissed in the very first of the summit clash by Deepti Sharma, extending the wicketkeeper's woeful run with the bat.

Mooney found an ally in Ashleigh Gardner (26), with whom the opener added 52 runs for the second wicket, and then skipper Meg Lanning, who also made 26 during a 51-run third-wicket stand.

Deepti, who opened the bowling, finished with impressive figures of 2/30 in her four-over spell, while Gayakwad had 2/32.

India's 16-year-old Richa Ghosh is making her first appearance.