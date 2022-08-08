Badminton: Chirag-Satwik pair wins men's doubles gold

The Indian duo won 21-15, and 21-13

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 08 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 18:23 ist

India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the country's third gold on the badminton court with a straight-game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo won 21-15, and 21-13.

India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.

The silver came in the team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Sports News
Badminton
Commonwealth Games

