Olympics 2024: Satwik-Chirag gets favourable draw for Paris Games

Satwik and Chirag, who also won the 2023 Asia Championships title before securing the French Open Super 750 and Thailand Open Super 500 titles besides reaching two more finals in 2024, also will have to compete with world No. 31 German combination of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel and world No. 43 Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France in the group.

The men's doubles draw was postponed on Friday due to a Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) hearing over the number of pairs in the draw.

The sport's World governing body had to postpone the draw after CAS ordered BWF to recommend to the International Olympic Committee that Corvée-Labar be included in the Olympic Games.

The inclusion of the French pair made it a revised 17-pair men's doubles draw, instead of the 16 pairs that originally qualified.