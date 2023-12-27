Rejuvenated Lakshya aims Paris qualification

“I had a really good off season where I could train for three weeks continuously. The last international event I played was the China Masters (where he bowed out in the opening round) more than a month ago, so tournaments like these give us some much-needed match practice before the next set of big assignments begin,” said the 22-year-old who partnered Satwiksairaj Rankireddy to claim the doubles rubber after winning his singles tie in the team event against ONGC on Wednesday.