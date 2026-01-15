Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Watch: 'Bird droppings' interrupt Prannoy-Loh India Open badminton match, add to organisers' woes

The unusual interruptions occurred on the third day of the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, already under scrutiny following complaints related to playing conditions, air quality, extreme cold and a monkey being spotted in the stands earlier this week.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 16:12 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us