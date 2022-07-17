Tamim announces retirement from T20 Internationals

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces retirement from T20 Internationals

Tamim had taken a six month break from the shortest format but he did feature in a domestic tournament

PTI
PTI, Georgetown,
  • Jul 17 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 14:35 ist
Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh hits 4 during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following his side's 50-over series win against the West Indies.

Bangladesh swept the three-match ODI series on Saturday.

"Please consider me retired from T20Is from today. Thank you everyone," Tamim wrote on his official Facebook page.

He played his last T20 International in March 2020.

ICC's rough FTP draft has two-and-a-half-month IPL window

The 33-year-old has played 78 T20 Internationals, scoring 1,758 runs at 24.08.

In January, Tamim had taken a six month break from the shortest format but he did feature in a domestic tournament during that period.

Tamim is one of the best openers to have come out of Bangladesh, having scored 5,082 runs in Tests and 7,943 runs in ODIs.

