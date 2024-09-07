Baseball stadium in Japan's Nagoya to host cricket in 2026 Asian Games

New Delhi: A baseball stadium in Nagoya is set to be repurposed to host the cricket competition of the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the organisers told Reuters.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has ruled out hosting cricket at an international stadium in Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo, citing logistical challenges.

"The only problem with the stadium which JCA (Japan Cricket Association) had offered is the distance," OCA Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari told Reuters ahead of the continental body's general assembly on Sunday.

"Also, if you're hosting an international tournament, you need enough hotels around, which are not there at the moment. That's why we are not considering it.

"The organising committee has proposed one of the baseball stadiums (in Nagoya) to be converted into a cricket ground. That looks much more feasible."