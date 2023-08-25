BCCI asks Indian cricketers to not share 'confidential matters' on social media after Virat Kohli posts yo-yo test score on Instagram

Following Virat Kohli's social media post of his yo-yo test score, the Indian team management instructed players to refrain from sharing their fitness scores publicly.
This information is reported to have originated from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), who expressed concern over disclosure of what they view as confidential information made public.
"The happiness of finishing the Yo-Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.," Kohli had posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday.
The post was later deleted by Kohli over BCCI's dissatisfaction.
"Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting confidential matters on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training, but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," a BCCI official confirmed, as reported by The Indian Express.
The Indian team's management initiated a six-day conditioning camp on Thursday. On the first day, players participated in a yo-yo test to evaluate their individual fitness levels.
Due to their continuous involvement in cricket, the yo-yo scores of the players might change. Team management has urged the players to maintain a minimum fitness level per the established parameters.
Before the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, players who were assigned a 13-day fitness regimen will undergo a comprehensive physical assessment, including a blood test.
Trainers will evaluate their fitness, and those who fall short of the standards will be addressed, as the BCCI wants to ensure readiness for the upcoming World Cup.
Those players who came back from the West Indies and didn't participate in the three-match T20I series in Ireland were instructed to adhere to the 13-day fitness plan.
This group included captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
The fitness regimen, split into two segments with a day of rest in between, was scheduled to be observed from August 9 to 22. Its purpose was to maintain each player's overall physical health for the World Cup and to avoid the risk of an injury that could disrupt the Indian team's campaign.