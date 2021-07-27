Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces exit

Biles' Olympics in doubt as 'medical issue' forces shock exit

But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 27 2021, 19:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 19:02 ist
Simone Biles of the United States reacts as teammates perform. Credit: Reuters Photo

Simone Biles' participation in the rest of the Tokyo Olympics was plunged into uncertainty on Tuesday after she was dramatically withdrawn from the team final with a "medical issue".

The American gymnastics superstar exited the final after a lacklustre opening vault and briefly left the competition floor, before returning to join her teammates.

But the US team replaced her in the three concluding routines on the uneven bars, beam, and floor.

Also read: Support for Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga slides as Tokyo Games underway

A statement from USA Gymnastics said Biles was suffering from an unspecified "medical issue" and faced daily assessment to determine whether she can continue her Olympic campaign.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," the statement sent to AFP said.

The four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Games qualified for all six finals available to her but her performance in qualifying on Sunday was littered with uncharacteristic mistakes.

In an Instagram post on Monday the 24-year-old said she sometimes feels like she has "the weight of the world" on her shoulders.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Simone Biles
Tokyo Games
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 