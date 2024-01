Six-time World Champion and 2012 Olympic medal winner Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom has announced her retirement from boxing on Wednesday. The boxing icon hung her gloves as the International Boxing Association's (IBA) rules allow boxers to fight in competitions only till the age of 40.

Kom, 41, although admitted that she still has the hunger to compete at the elite level, but has to retire due to the age limitations.

