Briton Max Whitlock retains pommel horse Olympic title

Briton Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse Olympic title with a flawless display at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.
Whitlock, who also won floor gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was joined on the podium by Taiwan's Lee Chih Kai with Japan's Kazuma Kaya in bronze.
Also read: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics
Whitlock qualified in only fifth place behind Lee, but turned the tables in style with a technically difficult and finely executed routine earning a big score of 15.583, .183 clear of Lee.
There was heartache for Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland who arrived with hopes of earning his country's first ever gymnastics medal only to fall off the apparatus seconds into his performance.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track
DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed
Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts
DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders
We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths
The rise of India's 21st century women athletes