Briton Max Whitlock retains pommel horse Olympic title

Whitlock, who also won floor gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was joined on the podium by Taiwan's Lee Chih Kai with Japan's Kazuma Kaya in bronze

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Aug 01 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 16:45 ist
Britain's Max Whitlock competes in the artistic gymnastics men's pommel horse final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

Briton Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse Olympic title with a flawless display at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

Whitlock, who also won floor gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was joined on the podium by Taiwan's Lee Chih Kai with Japan's Kazuma Kaya in bronze.

Also read: Brazil's Andrade vaults to women's gymnastics gold at Olympics

Whitlock qualified in only fifth place behind Lee, but turned the tables in style with a technically difficult and finely executed routine earning a big score of 15.583, .183 clear of Lee.

There was heartache for Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland who arrived with hopes of earning his country's first ever gymnastics medal only to fall off the apparatus seconds into his performance.

Gymnastics
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

