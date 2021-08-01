Briton Max Whitlock retains pommel horse Olympic title

Briton Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse Olympic title with a flawless display at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Sunday.

Whitlock, who also won floor gold at the Rio 2016 Games, was joined on the podium by Taiwan's Lee Chih Kai with Japan's Kazuma Kaya in bronze.

Whitlock qualified in only fifth place behind Lee, but turned the tables in style with a technically difficult and finely executed routine earning a big score of 15.583, .183 clear of Lee.

There was heartache for Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland who arrived with hopes of earning his country's first ever gymnastics medal only to fall off the apparatus seconds into his performance.