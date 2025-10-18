<p>Bengaluru: The spotlight will be firmly on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the celebrated duo who will be returning to international action after seven and a half months with questions hanging around their future as India kick-start their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup under the new leadership of Shubman Gill.</p>.<p>A lot has happened in Indian cricket over the last fortnight, which has added a lot of impetus for the three-match ODI series against Australia starting Sunday in Perth. After the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, the selectors signalled their intention of building a team for the future by replacing veteran Rohit with the young Gill. Although the 38-year-old Rohit and the 36-year-old Kohli, two legends of the one-day format who last played for India in the successful Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in March, retained their spots, it’s no surprise their performances Down Under will come under intense scrutiny.</p>.Ranji Trophy: Gritty Karnataka fight after faltering.<p>Rohit, the only player to score three double centuries in ODIs and who reinvented the way India batted in 50 overs when he took charge in December 2021, has made it clear on numerous occasions that he’s determined to win the one title missing in his glowing resume — the ODI World Cup. His record-breaking performances in 2019 where he smashed five centuries saw India fall in the semis before suffering a massive heartbreak four years later in Ahmedabad when India were swept away by Australia in the final. That pain still stings a lot of the players — even fans — and Rohit believes a redemption in 2027 is the only way to heal it.</p>.<p>Problem though is his age, which is the worst ally for an athlete no matter how fit or passionate they are. When the World Cup happens, Rohit will be 40. Yes, athletes have been pushing boundaries and even Rohit, whose culinary habits are a bit generous, has gone the extra mile. He’s worked hard on his fitness, shed a lot of pounds and trained hard for the series.</p>.<p>Kohli, who has moved to London now, looks the same as he was a decade ago. More importantly, despite having quit Tests and T20Is like his longtime colleague Rohit, he still is the biggest box office attraction in cricket. In fact, Kohli has a massive fan following amongst Australians — journalists and former players included — and tickets have already been sold out for the three ODIs that kick starts the Australian summer. </p>.<p>One thing for sure, it’s not going to be easy sailing for both Kohli and Rohit despite their mastery of the format that allows players to settle in and then open their shoulders. Both really need to deliver because even a couple of failures will intensify the pressure on them. It’s one thing to deal with an axe around your neck while in your late 20s but quite another when you are in the twilight zone.</p>.<p>Talent has been bursting through in India, especially in limited overs cricket. There are multiple options for the two positions Rohit and Kohli occupy. And they are all below 25 years, which means investing in them over the next two years makes it logical. Also, in the limited opportunities they've got, the aspirants have shown they are ready for the big stage. It’s a really tough call for the selectors to keep young blood out, and it’ll become harder if Rohit and Kohli perform. And that’s exactly what the legendary duo will be looking at over the next week in front of passionate fans.</p>.<p>The series will also be a tricky one for Gill who has nicely slipped into the leadership role. He managed the troops very well in the five-Test series in England, where India drew 2-2, but Australia will be a different beast altogether. One, how well he handles both Rohit and Kohli, for whom he has great admiration and respect for. Unlike Australians who are pragmatic when it comes to handling exit phase of senior cricketers, India are still sentimental about their ageing stars. It’s a delicate walk and how Gill finds his balance will set the tempo for the future — both Indian cricket as well as Rohit and Kohli.</p>