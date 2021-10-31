Asghar Afghan to retire from all forms of cricket

Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan to retire from all forms after Namibia match

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the 33-year-old former captain's retirement on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Abu Dhabi,
  • Oct 31 2021, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 07:29 ist
Senior Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Senior Afghanistan batter Asghar Afghan will retire from all formats of the game after his side's T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Namibia here on Sunday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the 33-year-old former captain's retirement on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

"Afghanistan’s ex captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup," the ACB said.

"@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes."

The right-handed batsman has played in six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is after making debut in 2009. He has scored 440 runs at an average of 44 in Tests, 2424 runs in ODIs at an average of 24.73 and 1351 runs in T20Is at an average of 21.79.

Afghanistan won their opening match against Scotland by 130 runs before suffering a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Asghar Afghan
Cricket
Sports News
Retirement

What's Brewing

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Sangh and Hindutva: The expanding footprint

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

Dalit politics at a crossroads?

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

'Hey Joe!' Leaders josh around at G20 summit

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Kerala man's artistic signature goes viral

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Covid jabs cleared for kids, but parents are reluctant

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

 