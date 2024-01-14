JOIN US
Home

Afghanistan set 173-run target for India in 2nd T20I

Gulbadin Naib was the most successful batter for Afghanistan as he smashed a 35-ball 57, which had four hits to the fence and four sixes.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 15:20 IST

Indore: Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted a competitive 172 against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Gulbadin Naib was the most successful batter for Afghanistan as he smashed a 35-ball 57, which had four hits to the fence and four sixes.

Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/32) snapped three wickets, while spinners Axar Patel (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) took two each.

Shivam Dube (1/36) accounted for one batter.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having won the opening match in Mohali.

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 172 all out in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 57; Arshdeep Singh 3/32).

(Published 14 January 2024, 15:20 IST)
