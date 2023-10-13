After warm welcome, Pak hit the ground in Ahmedabad

After Hyderabad it was the turn of Ahmedabad which accorded the Pakistan team a grand welcome following an in-flight celebration on Wednesday. In what is easily the most sought after match of the ICC World Cup, Pakistan play India on Saturday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
As Babar Azam and company entered the team hotel, they were showered with flower petals and balloons; the players were draped with traditional scarves amid the sound of dhols and dance. This was following an on-board cake-cutting ceremony organised by the cabin crew of the airline from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also posted a video of the reception of Pakistan players on X with a caption: "Touchdown Ahmedabad. Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration."
Having enjoyed the Indian hospitality, it was business as usual for tourists from across the border. It was time to change into training gears and hit the ground for a serious near three-hour practice session.
While there was nothing out of the ordinary about the "nets", it was hard to miss the spinners being put through a drill.
Left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz, leggier Shadab Khan and part-time leg-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed looked to hit particular spots under the watch of bowling coach Morne Morkel who placed a red plastic cone as a marker.
Shadab looked the most accurate while Nawaz and Iftikhar either bowled too short or over-pitched their deliveries during the session.
Pakistan's spinners have had a rough time in the two matches Pakistan have played and it wasn't surprising to see them being put through a separate session.