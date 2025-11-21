<p>Captain Ben Stokes led England fightback with a five-wicket haul as they reduced Australia to 123 for nine on day 1 of the Ashes Test at Perth.</p><p>Earlier, Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc stood tall with his career best bowling figures of seven for 58 to help skittle England for 172 after the visitors had decided to take first use of the wicket.</p>.Ashes: 'Seven-star' Starc blows England away England at Perth .<p>The 35-year-old was leading the attack in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the two other members of the pace trio that has kept Australia on the front foot for a decade.</p>