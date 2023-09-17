Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

LIVE
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final Live: Bumrah strikes on third ball of the match; Perera gone

In the Super Four clash between the two sides, India had defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs. However, with the final in their backyard, Shanaka's men are expected to fire with all guns blazing to ensure they leave the home crowd happy.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 10:13 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
09:3017 Sep 2023

Rain delays start after Sri Lanka opt to bat first

09:0317 Sep 2023

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bat first

10:1217 Sep 2023

Bumrah starts with some swing

0.3 Bumrah sends Perera back to pavilion on third ball of the match

0.2 dot

0.1 1 for Nissanka

10:1117 Sep 2023

Nissanka and Kusal Perera to open the innings for Sri Lanka; Jasprit Bumrah to start for India

10:0017 Sep 2023

Play to begin at 3.40 pm

09:5217 Sep 2023

Pitch inspection at 3.30 pm as covers are off the ground now

09:4217 Sep 2023

The entire ground is covered right now

09:3917 Sep 2023

Matthew Hayden heaps praise on Shubman Gill

09:3017 Sep 2023

Rain delays start after Sri Lanka opt to bat first

09:2717 Sep 2023

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions but India won the tournament the last time this competition was played in ODI format

09:2417 Sep 2023

India XI: R Sharma (C), S Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), I Kishan, H Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, K Yadav, M Siraj, J Bumrah.

09:2417 Sep 2023

Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, K Perera, K Mendis(wk), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, D de Silva, D Shanaka (c), D Wellalage, D Hemantha, P Madushan, M Pathirana.

(Published 17 September 2023, 08:53 IST)
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketSri LankaAsia CupAsia Cup 2023

Follow us on

Follow