India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final Live: Bumrah strikes on third ball of the match; Perera gone
In the Super Four clash between the two sides, India had defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs. However, with the final in their backyard, Shanaka's men are expected to fire with all guns blazing to ensure they leave the home crowd happy.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 10:13 IST
Highlights
09:30 17 Sep 2023 Rain delays start after Sri Lanka opt to bat first 09:03 17 Sep 2023 Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins toss, opts to bat first Bumrah starts with some swing
0.3 Bumrah sends Perera back to pavilion on third ball of the match
0.2 dot
0.1 1 for Nissanka
Nissanka and Kusal Perera to open the innings for Sri Lanka; Jasprit Bumrah to start for India Pitch inspection at 3.30 pm as covers are off the ground now The entire ground is covered right now Matthew Hayden heaps praise on Shubman Gill Rain delays start after Sri Lanka opt to bat first Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions but India won the tournament the last time this competition was played in ODI format India XI: R Sharma (C), S Gill, V Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), I Kishan, H Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, K Yadav, M Siraj, J Bumrah. Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, K Perera, K Mendis(wk), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, D de Silva, D Shanaka (c), D Wellalage, D Hemantha, P Madushan, M Pathirana. Load More
