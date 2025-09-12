<p>The India vs Pakistan rivalry, which is very much part of the cricket lore has lost its sheen in recent times, largely due to the one-sided nature of the matches.</p><p>For the records, India have won 12 of the last 15 completed matches against their archrivals.</p><p>The rivalry will resume in the Asia Cup Group A tie at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 14).</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, the new Jai-Veeru of Indian cricket.<p>While many reasons have been attributed for the domination of India, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels it is the 'emotional' factor that is making the difference. </p><p>"We get emotional or hyper and try to do everything in one go. We don’t take the games deep against India and because of this, Pakistan lose most of the time,” Latif said in an interview with PTI Videos, ahead of the marquee clash.</p><p>"India on the other hand play according to the pitch and match situation and that's why they succeed," added the former wicketkeeper-batter.</p><p>India have had the edge over Pakistan in recent times.</p><p>In the 2022 T20 World Cup at Melbourne, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 pulled India out of trouble to win by four wickets off the final ball.</p><p>A year later in the Asia Cup, India hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in Colombo, with their Super Four clash washed out.</p><p>In the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA, India sealed a six-run win as India defended just 119.</p><p>'There is pressure on Pakistan which they have been carrying for the last 30 years. So maybe India will try to take advantage of it,” Latif admitted.</p><p>Asked about the tournament prospects, Latif feels India's ability to hold their nerve, backed by Hardik Pandya's finishing skills, the balance provided by Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, and Jasprit Bumrah's unmatched accuracy, makes them the more complete side at the moment.</p><p>“Hardik Pandya is a dangerous player. The players in the middle or those who come below can change the game. Pandya has not done it once but many times, which is amazing and that's why he's called the X-factor. He can change the game completely,” said Latif who has played 37 Test matches and 166 ODIs in his international career which lasted 11 years..</p><p>It is worth mentioning that bilateral cricket between the two neighbours has been suspended for over a decade due to political tensions, restricting their contests to ICC and ACC events.</p><p>(with inputs from Agencies). </p>