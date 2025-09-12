Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament

Sen got the better of compatriot Ayush 21-16 17-21 21-13 in a hard-fought men's singles quarterfinal contest that lasted one hour and six minutes.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 14:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 14:53 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonlakshya senSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shettybadminton tournament

Follow us on :

Follow Us