<p>Hong Kong: Indian shuttler <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lakshya-sen">Lakshya Sen</a> and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the semifinals of their respective events at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Friday.</p>.<p>Sen got the better of compatriot Ayush 21-16 17-21 21-13 in a hard-fought men's singles quarterfinal contest that lasted one hour and six minutes.</p>.<p>Rising Indian shuttler Ayush had caused a major upset on Thursday, ousting 2023 World Championships silver medallist Kodai Naraoka of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan"> Japan</a> in a hard-fought three-game contest.</p>.<p>Sen will next face the winner of the other quarterfinal between third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei and Alwi Farhan of Indonesia.</p><p>Earlier, continuing their fine run in the tournament, celebrated Indian men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag cruised into the semifinal, defeating their Malaysian opponents in three games.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satwiksairajrankireddy">Satwik</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chiragshetty">Chirag</a>, who have been on a roll in the past few weeks, having clinched the BWF World Championships bronze medal recently, displayed superb co-ordination to overwhelm the fighting duo of Arif Junaidi and Roy King Yap 21-14, 20-22, 21-16 in a 64-minute contest of the USD 500,000 event.</p>.<p>The eighth-seeded Indian pair made a slow start, but once they found momentum at 12-all, they surged ahead with powerful smashes, conceding little to their opponents and clinching the last five points in a row.</p>.<p>The Malaysians found their rhythm in the second game and made a strong comeback, matching the Indian's court coverage.</p><p>After trailing early one, they equalised at 6-all and after that never looked back managing to keep ahead of the eight-seeded Indian pair for most part before Satwik-Chirag drew parity at 20-all.</p>.<p>But the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malaysia">Malaysians</a> managed to hang on to take the game make it 1-1.</p>.<p>In the decider, the Indians upped their game a few notches and didn't allow the opponents to even once take the lead or threaten them to grab an easy win in the end.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the world No. 9 Satwik and Chirag had edged out Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul to secure a place in the quarterfinals.</p>