Australia bowler Nathan Ellis joins IPL's Punjab team

The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 21 2021, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 09:11 ist
Australia's Nathan Ellis. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.

Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India.

The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

