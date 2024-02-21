Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20: Tim David's boundary off last ball helps Aussies beat Kiwis

Wellington (New Zealand): Tim David hit a four on the last ball of the match to give Australia a six-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday in the first Twenty20 international.

New Zealand made 215 for three batting first in an innings which included 13 sixes and 10 fours. Captain Mitch Marsh piloted Australia's innings with an unbeaten 72 from 44 balls and was man of the match for his role in Australia's third-highest successful run chase.

But, David took over at the end, hitting two sixes and a four from the last three balls of the 19th over to leave Australia needing 16 runs from the last six balls.

Veteran seamer Tim Southee was given the responsibility of bowling the last over for New Zealand as the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.