Australia wins toss, bat in second India ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the second one-day international against India at a hot, blustery Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis picked up a side strain while bowling in Friday's win and has been replaced by another all-rounder, Moises Henriques.

"Stoinis is out, a little bit of niggle. It's the overs he (Henriques) can give us," Australia skipper Aaron Finch said.

"The wicket can get slower as the game goes on."

India will be unchanged from the side that lost the first match of the three-game series on Friday and will again be fielding in the extreme heat of the day session.

"We were a bit rusty in the first game, no excuses," India captain Virat Kohli said of the loss.

"After the 30-over mark, the bodies started to stiffen up. The second half was very encouraging. We can take a lot of positives from that. We are playing the same 11."

Australia, fuelled by centuries from Finch and Steve Smith, crushed India by 66 runs on Friday.

An Australian victory will not only clinch a series win but also the top spot in the World Cup Super League.

India have lost their last four ODIs and are bidding to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat for the first time since January 2016.