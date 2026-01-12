<p>Delhi-based all-rounder Ayush Badoni on Monday received a maiden international call-up as he has been named as the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar in the ODI squad against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Zealand">New Zealand</a>. </p><p>"Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BCCI">BCCI</a>) said in a press release. </p><p>Sundar bowled five overs for 27 runs but walked out midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field. However, the 26-year-old came out to bat at No. 8 to support KL Rahul finish the match and hand India a four-wicket win. </p><p>India has been grappling with a series of injuries in the ongoing three-match series. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out after suffering a side strain last week, while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.</p>.Washington Sundar ruled out of ODI series against NZ due to rib injury.<p>Captain Shubman Gill had provided an update on Sundarm saying he has suffered a side strain. </p><p>"Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match," Gill said at the post-match presentation.</p><p>Badoni has displayed his talent in domestic cricket and has also featured in India A squads. Most recently, the 26-year-old featured against Australia A and South Africa A played in Kanpur and Rajkot, respectively. </p><p>In 27 List A games, Badoni, who usually bats in the lower-middle order, has scored 693 runs at an average of over 36. </p><p>Apart from batting, he also offers decent bowling credential, with 18 wickets at an average of 29.72 with an economy of 4.54.</p>