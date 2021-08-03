Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in 1st T20

Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in 1st T20 International

AFP, Dhaka,
  • Aug 03 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 21:37 ist
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate their win in the first T20 international against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

Spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed four wickets as Bangladesh beat Australia by 23 runs in the opening Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Nasum, a left-arm spinner, returned career-best figures of 4-19 to help dismiss Australia for 108 while chasing a target of 132 as Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Dhaka.

It was Bangladesh's first-ever T20 win over Australia, whose four wins over The Tigers came in T20 World Cups. This is the first bilateral series between the two sides.

The second T20 is on Wednesday at the same venue.

