Bangladesh dismiss Australia for their lowest T20 total of 62

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Aug 09 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 22:21 ist
Bangladesh's cricketers pose for a picture after winning the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 9, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh skittled out Australia for their lowest ever Twenty20 total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday.

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs with Shakib Al Hasan taking four wickets in the 60-run rout in Dhaka.

