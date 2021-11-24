Bangladesh's Mahmudullah retires from test cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah. Credit: AFP File Photo

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from test cricket at the age of 35 but will continue to play one-day internationals and Twenty20s, the country's cricket board (BCB) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mahmudullah's last test was against Zimbabwe in Harare in July, where he scored an unbeaten 150 in his final innings and led the side to victory. In all, he played 50 matches and scored 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49.

"Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my test career," Mahmudullah said.

He also picked up 43 wickets in a 12-year career.

"I thank my teammates and support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories."

Bangladesh take on Pakistan in the first game of a two-test series in Chittagong from Friday.

