BCCI aims to start sale of tickets for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that it aims to start the sale of tickets for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup by August 10, once all the associations hosting the tournament finalise their ticket pricing, according to a report on The Indian Express. BCCI has set July 31 as the deadline to share the finalised ticket prices. The World Cup will commence on October 5.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, after concluding a meeting with the state associations in New Delhi, announced that the sale of tickets will begin once everything else is on track. He also informed that spectators will have to produce paper tickets for entry into the stadium during marquee events and that e-tickets will not be accepted.

The board conveyed that the state associations have been told to reserve a quota of tickets for the parent body and the International Cricket Council (ICC). It also added that extra collection centres, separate from the stadium, will be set up in each city to facilitate ticket sales.

“Arrangements will be made so that physical tickets can be collected at seven-eight places one week prior to the match. We will make it hassle-free. We will start the e-ticket system in bilateral games first,” Shah said during a press conference.

The board also stressed its plan to make affordable quality food items available at the stadiums during the matches.

Meanwhile, three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council for a change in the schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, Jay Shah said during the presser. He added that the scheduling issue will be sorted out in the next three-four days.

“Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce to 4-5 days,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)