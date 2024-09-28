Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI's 'historic move' for IPL: Cricketers playing full season to get over Rs 1 crore as match fees

Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 15:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

In a big announcement, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that each player in IPL will be entitled to a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game. This will be in addition to the contracted amount for the players.

"A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crore in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Shah said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2024, 15:14 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLBCCIJay Shah

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT