BCCI's 'historic move' for IPL: Cricketers playing full season to get over Rs 1 crore as match fees

In a big announcement, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said that each player in IPL will be entitled to a match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game. This will be in addition to the contracted amount for the players.

"A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crore in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate Rs 12.60 crore as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Shah said on X.