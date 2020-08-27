Bluetooth bands to enforce distancing, in-house hair-stylist: How IPL looks like amid Covid-19

The IPL 2020 will follow strict safety protocol and will not be excused of any breach of the implemented precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The players will have to follow various rules, from not being allowed to visit other player’s room to maintaining the two-metre social distance when they are in the designated areas, even though they are residing in a bio-bubble.

Numerous questions were raised during the webinar conducted by the IPL officials in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, as players were worried if the team barber will wear a PPE kit or if they could hug and high-five other players during photoshoots.

“I think that restriction about not going to each other’s rooms will be the most difficult part for us players. We have never faced it in the past,” said Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat in a report by The Indian Express.

“You need someone to talk to when you are away from home for such a long time. It’s easier to say than to actually do it but there’s no choice,” he added, speaking from the players’ point of view.

Bluetooth bands to detect distance

The players will have to wear a Bluetooth wrist band that will be able to detect the distance between themselves and other players. If the two-metre distance rule is broken, the device will alert them, by sounding an alarm. The player’s family members residing with them must don the band, and it can be taken off only when sleeping.

Hair problems in check

The players clearly worry about their appearance and the way their hair is set in particular. Mumbai Indians have apparently flown their hair-stylist with them from India, while Rajasthan Royals pre-arranged a private beach just for their usage.

“I guess I will have to cut my own hair as our team hasn’t been post enough to fly in a barber,” said a player jokingly.

The webinar was chaired by BCCI’s interim chief executive officer Hemang Amin, and other members included anti-doping manager Dr Abhijit Dalvi and Indian team physio Nitin Patel.