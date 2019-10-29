CAB will make sure day-night Test is a success: Dalmiya

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya on Tuesday said they will leave no stone unturned to make India's first-ever Day-Night Test, here next month a success.

The Indian cricket team will play its maiden Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here from November 22 to 26. The match will be the second game of a two-match series.

"In one word, we are delighted. It's also great news for all the cricket lovers. Eden has been privy to a lot of history. It would be another feather on its cap," Dalmiya said.

"CAB would leave no stone unturned to ensure that it is a successful event. The presence of dignitaries and distinguished guests, cultural shows and felicitation of former players would add to the grandeur of the event."

The development ended days of speculation after new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly first proposed the idea to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which faced resistance from its players and sat for multiple meetings to convince them.

"We would not waste any time and would start planning internally to make it a memorable occasion from tomorrow itself and to give it a carnival feel. Other steps would be taken in this regard," Dalmiya said.

"We also intend to sit with the BCCI president to work out other modalities and also to ensure we are in sync with the plans of the Indian Cricket Board."