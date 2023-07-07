'Can't say no to PM': Tamim Iqbal takes U-turn on retirement

'Can't say no to PM': Tamim takes U-turn on retirement

Local broadcasters showed fans staging impromptu celebrations in the port city of Chittagong, Tamim's hometown, after the decision was announced live on television.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 07 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 19:03 ist
Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement from international cricket on Friday, a day after shocking teammates with his sudden resignation, saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had ordered him to change his mind.

The 34-year-old opener announced the immediate end to his international career after leading his side to a 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

But according to an AFP report, Tamim said he had a change of heart after being asked to return to the game by the Bangladeshi leader.

"I can say no to everyone except the most important person in the country," he said outside Hasina's official residence in Dhaka.

"We had a long discussion. She has instructed me to return to cricket. I am withdrawing my retirement."

The meeting took place hours after selectors named wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das as captain for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Liton said Tamim's resignation had taken the team by surprise.

"None of us could realise this decision was coming," he told reporters. "He gave the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years."

Tamim has established himself as one of the country's most dependable players and is the only Bangladeshi to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

The 34-year-old batsman has scored 8,313 runs in his 241 ODIs for Bangladesh, hitting 14 centuries -- both run-scoring statistics the highest by any Bangladeshi batsman.

Sports News
Cricket
Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh

