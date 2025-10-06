Caribbean cricket in terminal decline

<p>Ahmedabad: One could sense the embarrassment on Roston Chase’s face in the post-match press conference following the opening Test here on Saturday. Yes, the West Indies skipper candidly admitted prior to the game that his largely inexperienced wards didn’t stand a chance against mighty India, but the abject capitulation inside three days exposed the terminal decline Caribbean cricket has been on for the last two decades.</p>.<p>Once the mighty force of world cricket, the ‘Calipso Kings’ - with their heady cocktail of fearsome fast bowlers and belligerent batters wreaking havoc at will - were literally unbeatable between the 1970s and late 19080s. Such was their sheer brilliance and nonchalant arrogance, they were universally loved for their ability to stand up to the English and Australians. Videos from the vault are still savoured.</p>.Skipper Roston Chase rues West Indies' poor financial health .<p>That was then. Since the start of the millennium, they’ve been steadily on the slide, and worse, a recovery is a wishful hope. And the numbers reveal a harsh reality. Let’s consider their head-to-head record against India. The last time the West Indies beat India in a Test series was way back in the 2002-03 series where they won 2-1. Since then, India have ruled the West Indies with an iron fist, winning eight consecutive series and haven’t lost a single Test. West Indies’ last victory in India was in December 1994 in Mohali.</p>.<p>Their performance versus Australia is even more worrying. West Indies last managed to beat Australia in a series way back in 1992-93, with two drawn verdicts since then being their best result against 2023 World Test Championship winners. West Indies created a stir when they posted an against-all-odds triumph at Brisbane in January 2024 for a series-levelling 1-1 win, but the last engagement between the two sides early this year showed Gabba was just a flash in the pan. Australia bowled out the West Indies for 27 — the second lowest Test innings total — in the third Test at Sabina Park, that forced Cricket West Indies to launch an immediate review. For the record, Australia won 3-0 — all in thumping fashion.</p>.<p>West Indies’ worst record is against current World Test Championship winners South Africa. Barring the first series fought between the two sides in 1991-92, the West Indies have lost 10 consecutive series against the Rainbow Nation and managed a mere two Test wins. </p>.<p>The same applies against New Zealand too, the inaugural World Test Championship winners.</p>.<p>West Indies beat the Kiwis in a Test series way back in 2012-13 and ended up on the wrong side of the line in four consecutive rubbers. In the last 15 years, they’ve beaten New Zealand just once in a Test. </p>.<p>The only major nation against whom the West Indies still manage to hold a candle is England, beating them three times in a series since the start of the millennium. Barring that, they have looked completely out of place against the Englishmen, with the result of a game a foregone conclusion even before they step onto the field.</p>.<p>Take even the current side that has arrived in India. No batter from the top or middle order averages above 30, with opener Tangerine Chanderpaul, eldest son of West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, boasting the best at 29.89. Compare that to India, where even lower-order batter Washington Sundar averages 44.76 after 14 games.</p>.<p>The problems facing West Indies cricket are multifold. Administrative apathy, financial mismanagement, lack of a proper domestic structure, collapsing grassroots system, declining coaching standards, player exodus to franchise leagues across the world… the reasons can run into pages.</p>.<p>Just before the start of the opening Test here, the CWI spelt out the findings of the Emergency Cricket Strategy Committee meeting. It listed out the challenges they are facing and laid out roadmaps — both short and long-term. It’s an encouraging sign that the CWI is finally showing some seriousness to try and revive the sport that’s been on life-support for a while. But it’s an extremely complicated recovery process, and how they are going to conduct it remains to be seen as it requires plenty of patience and will. It’s a must though else West Indies cricket could be permanently lost.</p>.<p>Roston Chase West Indies captain: There is obviously a struggle in the Caribbean for finances. So whatever help we can get, if they are planning to get the help, I hope that we do get it so that we could strengthen the infrastructure for the cricket. I think the systems in the Caribbean are a bit poor in terms of training facilities and stuff.</p>