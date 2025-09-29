Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Champions India not awarded Asia Cup trophy after their refusal to take it from Mohsin Naqvi

There was drama aplenty following India's thrilling win in the Asia Cup final over arch-rivals here on Sunday, which culminated with the victors celebrating their triumph without the trophy.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 20:51 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us