Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Champions Trophy: ICC trying to convince PCB to organise tournament in hybrid model

The ICC is scheduled to convene a meeting of its executive board on Tuesday (November 26) to find a solution for the vexed issue.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 16:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 16:39 IST
Sports NewsCricketBCCIPCBChampions Trophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us