CSK's Deepak Chahar to undergo scans, Ben Stokes suffers toe injury

Chennai Super Kings and India seamer Deepak Chahar will undergo scans after suffering a hamstring injury he sustained during their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday night against Mumbai Indians.

Chahar could bowl only one over at the start of the contest here at the Wankhede Stadium and hobbled off the field after receiving initial treatment, and did not return to take the field for CSK who sauntered to a seven-wicket victory.

The 30-year-old right-arm seamer will now undergo scans on his left hamstring to determine the extent of the injury that he suffered and is expected to be out for a while.

Chahar has had a long injury layoff and returned to top-flight action only in this IPL, struggling in the first two games before suffering a fresh hamstring injury on his left leg.

"Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai," said CSK in a statement on Sunday.

Ben Stokes, who featured in the first two games for CSK but missed the clash against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, is said to have injured his toe, at a time when he is also dealing with a troubled left knee which has prevented him from bowling full tilt in this IPL.

The English all-rounder, on whom CSK spent Rs 16.5 crore in the auction in December, has so far bowled only one over -- against Lucknow Super Giants -- and looked far from his best.

"Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ben Stokes is nursing a minor toe injury which forced him out of the match against Mumbai Indians. Stokes played Chennai Super Kings' first two matches of IPL 2023 before injuring his toe during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets," the release said.

The franchise added, "The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery."