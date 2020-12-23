David Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test against India, still in recovery from his groin injury

Australia opener David Warner will miss the second Test against India this week because he left a biosecure bubble to receive treatment for a groin injury that would have ruled him out of the match in any case, said Cricket Australia on Wednesday.

Warner missed Australia's eight-wicket victory over the tourists in the series opener last week but had been hopeful of being fit for the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which starts on Saturday.

Bowler Sean Abbott was also unable to rejoin the squad after leaving the Sydney bubble but he looked highly unlikely to force his way into the side after Australia dismissed India for 36 in their second innings in Adelaide. Abbott has, however, regained full fitness after a calf injury.

Both players had flown to Melbourne early ahead of state border closures following a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney and will now rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 7.

"Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

"Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI series against India and would not have been available for the second Test," the statement said.

"Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A's tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day Test."

The players will not be replaced in the squad for the Melbourne Test, making it likely that Australia will stick with the makeshift opening partnership of Joe Burns and Matthew Wade.