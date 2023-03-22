DC beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book WPL final spot

DC beat UP Warriorz by 5 wickets to book berth in WPL final

Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict UP Warriorz to 138 for six after opting to bowl

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 22 2023, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 07:44 ist
Delhi Capitals' celebrate after winning their Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match against UP Warriorz, in Mumba. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Capitals defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets to book their place in the final of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict UP Warriorz to 138 for six after opting to bowl.

Off-spinner Alice Capsey (3/26) and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/28) shone bright with the ball for Delhi Capitals.

Tahila McGrath (58 not out off 32) top-scored for UP Warriorz, while skipper Alyssa Healy made 36.

Chasing, skipper Meg Lanning (39), Capsey (34), Marizanne Kapp (34 not out) and Shafali Verma (21) made useful contributions with the bat to guide Delhi Capitals home in 17.5 overs.

Shabnim Ismail picked up two wickets for 29 runs for UP Warriorz.

Brief Scores:

UP Warriorz: 138 for 6 in 20 overs (Tahila McGrath 58 not out, Alyssa Healy 36; Alice Capsey 3/26).

Delhi Capitals: 142 for 5 in 17.5 overs (Meg Lanning 39, Marizanne Kapp 34 not out, Alice Capsey 34; Shabnim Ismail 2/29).

