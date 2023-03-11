WPL: Delhi Capitals down Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets

Delhi Capitals down Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets with Shafali's whirlwind fifty

Chasing a paltry 106, Delhi cantered home in just 7.1 overs with Shafali taking the centre stage in her whirlwind knock of 76 not out from 28 balls

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 11 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 22:29 ist
Shafali Verma reached her 50 in just 19 balls. Credit: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals

Shafali Verma smashed a 19-ball fifty as Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in the Women's Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Saturday.

Marizanne Kapp returned with sensational figures of 5 for 15, while Shikha Pandey claimed 3/26 as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105 for nine after they opted to bat.

Chasing a paltry 106, Delhi cantered home in just 7.1 overs with Shafali taking the centre stage in her whirlwind knock of 76 not out from 28 balls (10x4, 5x6), her second fifty in the WPL.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants: 105 for 9 in 20 overs (Kim Garth 32 not out; Marizanne Kapp 5/15, Shikha Pandey 3/26).

Delhi Capitals 107 for no loss; 7.1 overs (Shafali Verma 76 not out, Meg Lanning 21 not out).

