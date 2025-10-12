Menu
Ryan ten Doeschate drops hint on follow-on gamble

After dismissing the West Indies for 248 an hour into the second session, the Indians asked the visitors to take strike again as they felt a lead of 270 would be good enough to lay siege on them.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 16:11 IST
Sports NewsCricket

