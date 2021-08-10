Dear world leaders, don't leave us in chaos: Rashid

Don't leave us in chaos, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan pleads world leaders

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1

PTI
PTI, Kabul,
  • Aug 10 2021, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 21:54 ist
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Star all-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday appealed for peace in Afghanistan, asking the world leaders not to leave his country in "chaos" amid escalating violence.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed. Thousand families displaced..Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace," he tweeted.

Situation is deteriorating in Afghanistan by the day with more than 1,000 people either killed or injured due to indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Helmand, Kandahar and Herat provinces in the last month alone.

Also Read | India evacuating its nationals from consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1.

The Taliban have so far captured more than half of Afghanistan's 400-odd districts.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces from Afghanistan and is looking to complete the withdrawal by August 31, ending nearly two-decade of its military presence in the country.

