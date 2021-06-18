ENG vs IND Test: Rain stops play in post-lunch session

Rain stopped play during the second session of the third day in the one-off Test between India Women and England Women here on Friday.

India were 57 for 1 from 18.2 overs in their second innings after following on around 30 minutes before the scheduled tea break. They are still trailing by 108 runs with nine second innings wickets in hand.

Shafali Verma was batting on 46 off 53 balls while Deepti Sharma was giving her company on 1 when play was stopped.

The start of the second session itself was also delayed by around 30 minutes due to rain after India reached 29 for 1 at lunch.

India were bowled out for 231 in 81.2 overs in reply to England's 396 for 9 declared on the second day on Thursday. They added just 44 runs in 21.2 overs for the loss of last five wickets in their first innings on Friday.