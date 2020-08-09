England beat Pak by three wickets in 1st Test triller

England beat Pakistan by three wickets in 1st Test triller

AFP
AFP, Manchester,
  • Aug 09 2020, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 02:15 ist

England beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The hosts, set a stiff 277 to win, were struggling at 117-5 on the fourth day.

But Chris Woakes saw them home with 84 not after turning the tide in a sixth-wicket stand of 139 with Jos Buttler (75).

The victory put England 1-0 up in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

 Brief scores:

Pakistan 1st Innings 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59)

England 1st Innings 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66)

Pakistan 2nd Innings 169 (S Broad 3-37)

England 2nd Innings 277-7 (C Woakes 84 no, J Buttler 75; Yasir Shah 4-99)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England
Pakistan
Cricket
Test cricet

What's Brewing

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Experts explain how could the Beirut explosion happen

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Why Joe Biden keeps missing his own VP deadlines

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Air India crash: Co-pilot was going to become a father

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

Android mobiles with Qualcomm chipset can get hacked

 