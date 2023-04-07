England'sTopley suffers shoulder injury ahead of WC

England bowler Topley suffers shoulder injury ahead of World Cup

The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 07 2023, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 17:13 ist
England's Reece Topley. Credit: Reuters File Photo

England bowler Reece Topley has suffered an injury setback ahead of this year's Cricket World Cup after being ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley suffered the injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday when he dived while fielding.

The 29-year-old, who missed last year's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering ankle ligament damage, has returned to England for treatment.

"We tried our best to keep him here, but the treatment and the experts suggest that he is going to be out of action for some time," Bangalore head coach Sanjay Bangar said on Thursday.

Bangalore on Friday named South Africa's left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell as Topley's replacement.

The shoulder injury is the latest in a series of fitness issues that have marred Topley's career, with the seamer previously suffering four back stress fractures in five years.

Topley has picked up 33 wickets in 22 ODIs for England since making his debut in 2015.

England are defending champions at this year's World Cup, which will be played in India in October and November.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket news
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 