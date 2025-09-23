'Everything is frozen for you': France's Macron calls Donald Trump after being stopped on street by police
A video going viral on social media shows Macron and his delegation standing on the sidewalk as a New York police official, while apologising to them, says that they cannot cross the road as traffic has been stopped for a motorcade.
New York police stopped French President Macron’s car coz the road was closed for Trump. So Macron got out, called Trump and jokingly asked him to clear the road. Then Trump asks him to walk to the French embassy!🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/j3Q0uwv0eA