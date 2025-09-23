Flipkart sales attracts 45 lakh visitors; fastest iPhone delivery under three minutes

<p>Bengaluru: Ecommerce giant Flipkart said on Tuesday that during the early access of the Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart Minutes recorded over 45 lakh visitors and a 2X rise in order volumes compared to regular days. </p><p>It also said that with the recent GST reforms, customers are celebrating not just faster deliveries but also tangible savings. "Flipkart worked to ensure sellers passed on these benefits to the customers, making this festive season’s purchases more rewarding," it said.</p><p>In the course of the first hour of early access (between 12 am - 1 am), the fastest delivery for an iPhone was completed in under three minutes, Flipkart said.</p><p>With one in five shoppers opting for the smartphone exchange program during the peak hour, smartphones remained a festive favourite.</p><p>As compared to regular days, metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata saw a sharp 2X jump in orders.</p><p>Pune and the tricity market, namely Ambala, Chandigarh, and Panchkula, witnessed a 4X surge in total orders, followed by an increase in Tier 2+ markets like Jaipur, Patna, Kanpur, and Mysore, showcasing the growing demand of quick commerce beyond metros, the ecommerce company said.</p>.Big Billion Days sale 2025: Flipkart offers big discounts on iPhone 16, 16 Pro series.<p>Hemant Badri, senior Vice President, Head of Minutes & Supply Chain, Customer Experience and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group, said, “For the first time, millions of customers are celebrating the country’s biggest shopping festival not just online, but instantly - with Flipkart Minutes delivering everything from ice creams to iPhones in just 10 minutes. Thanks to the recent GST reforms, this festive season has become even more fulfilling for customers as they are able to save more while shopping for their favourite products on Minutes."</p><p>Amazon has announced the launch of a dedicated storefront – The Great Savings Celebration, #GSTBachatUtsav. The storefront will feature products with GST savings across categories such as home appliances, electronics, daily essentials, healthcare and fashion.</p>