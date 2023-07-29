England's Stuart Broad to retire after Ashes series

Broad, 37, is England's second highest test wicket taker with 602 victims in 167 matches, behind only his long-time team mate James Anderson who has 690. 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 29 2023, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 23:56 ist
England's Stuart Broad gestures after announcing his retirement from cricket at the end of play on day 3. Credit: Reuters Photo

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket at the end of the Ashes series against Australia, he said after the third day of the final test on Saturday.

Ashes
Stuart Broad
Sports News
Cricket

