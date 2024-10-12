Home
Fiery Sanju Samson powers India to record-breaking 297/6 vs Bangladesh

Samson smashed eight sixes and 11 fours in his 47-ball innings, showcasing spectacular hitting across the ground. India's score is their highest total in the format.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:28 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:28 IST
