Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe passes away at 55

The exact cause of his death is still unknown.
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 07:50 IST

Graham Thorpe, who played 100 Tests and 82 ODIs for England between 1993 and 2005 passed away at the age of 55 on Monday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a post on X.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away. There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death", the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a post on X.

The exact cause of his death is still unknown.

More to follow...

Published 05 August 2024, 07:50 IST
