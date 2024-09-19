Former Lanka player Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching in Australia for 20 years

Samaraweera was found to be in "serious breach" of clause 2.23 of the CA's Code of Conduct, which concerns conduct "contrary to the spirit of cricket, is unbecoming of a representative or official, is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute".

In a statement, Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins backed the ban and lauded the victim for pursuing her case.